Are the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan eyeing June release around his birthday? Report

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, has run into fresh hurdles, pushing its release further into uncertainty. Originally slated for a grand theatrical debut on January 9, 2026, the project has reportedly been stalled due to pending certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The delay has disappointed fans who were eagerly looking forward to seeing the superstar on the big screen in what is being described as his last film before a full-fledged career plunge.

CBFC yet to begin review

According to multiple reports, the holdup stems from the revising committee of the CBFC not commencing the review process. Last week it was reported, the newly appointed panel has neither initiated re-censoring proceedings nor communicated any official update to the production house of the film, KVN Productions. Without the required certification or acknowledgment, the makers are unable to finalize a release plan. Apparently, the lack of clarity has added to the further speculation in the industry, leaving the film’s fate hanging in the balance.

June 2026 Release to be considered

Meanwhile, a new update shared by Valai Pechu suggests that the team is exploring an alternative release window. If pending formalities are completed in time, the H. Vinoth directorial could potentially arrive in theaters in June 2026. The tentative date being considered is Thursday, June 18, strategically kept before Vijay’s 52nd birthday and coinciding with the Muharram long weekend.

No official confirmation given

Despite the growing buzz around a June release, the makers of the Vijay starrer have not issued any formal statement. According to reports, it is indicated that internal discussions are ongoing, with June emerging as the most viable option should certification hurdles be resolved. Until then, Jana Nayagan release date remains unconfirmed, with fans awaiting definitive news on when Vijay’s final cinematic outing will finally see the light of day.

