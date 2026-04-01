Are Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan at odds after Lokah? Minnal Murali actor says, 'He has been nothing but...'

Tovino Thomas is currently promoting his next release, Pallichattambi, which is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor was asked why Dulquer Salmaan didn’t speak about him during the success of Lokah. Here’s how the Minnal Murali actor reacted.

Did Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan split after Lokah’s success?

Speaking at the event, Tovino Thomas said, “Should I call him now and ask? We’ve known each other from the beginning. I worked as an assistant director on one of his films, and later even acted as a villain opposite him. From then until now, he has been nothing but the sweetest to me.”

The actor added, “If I show him this recording, we’ll listen to it and laugh out loud. I’ll even show you our WhatsApp chats. These rumours are so easy to create from the outside, I’m not even kidding. You can see the chats for yourself. When Lokah 2 releases, we’ll all come together. Then you can ask this question and ask them to talk about me.”

Tovino Thomas appeared in a cameo role in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra . Directed by Dominic Arun, the film, headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, was produced by Dulquer Salmaan, who also played a cameo role in the post-credit scene.

As the sequel has been announced with Tovino in the lead, the film’s shoot is expected to go on floors this year.

Tovino Thomas’ work front

Tovino Thomas will appear in the lead role in Pallichattambi: The Origin. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the upcoming film is touted to be a period action drama that follows a mischievous man living on the fringes of society, surviving through wit and small-time schemes.

When trouble catches up with him, staying one step ahead becomes increasingly difficult. As relationships and past choices begin to close in, escape begins to seem impossible, with survival depending on his quick thinking and risky decisions.

Apart from Tovino, the film also features Kayadu Lohar as the co-lead, along with Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Sreejith Ravi, and Prashanth Alexander in key roles. Moreover, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to play a cameo role.

Looking ahead, the actor also has Athiradi in his upcoming lineup. Co-starring with Vineeth Sreenivasan and Basil Joseph, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2026.

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