Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna resuming Ranabaali shoot 14 days after their marriage? Here’s what we know

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. As the celebrity couple begins a new chapter in their lives, they appear to have resumed work on their film just 14 days after their marriage.

Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna resuming Ranabaali shoot soon?

According to a report by 123Telugu, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to resume shooting for their upcoming film Ranabaali soon. Reportedly, the duo will begin filming a new schedule from March 12, 2026, just 14 days after entering wedlock.

As per the report, the makers are expected to restart production on March 9, 2026, with the actors joining the shoot a few days later. Interestingly, this will mark the couple’s first project together after their marriage.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for Shyam Singha Roy, Ranabaali draws inspiration from real-life events that unfolded in India between 1854 and 1878 during British colonial rule. While Vijay plays the title role, the film explores the story of a fearless freedom fighter known for resisting colonial oppression. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife.

Earlier, the makers surprised fans with a special glimpse of a song celebrating Vijay and Rashmika’s union.

Here’s the glimpse:

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Arnold Vosloo in a key role. The movie is slated to release in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. Both actors looked regal in their outfits, with family members and close friends in attendance. While the morning ceremony paid tribute to the groom’s family roots, the duo reportedly also held a second ceremony in the Kodava style, honoring the bride’s heritage.

Following their marriage, the couple hosted a reception on March 4, 2026, which was attended by several celebrities, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Apart from Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda will appear in the action film Rowdy Janardhana, which is slated for release in December 2026. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film features Keerthy Suresh as the co-lead.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will headline an action film titled Mysaa. She is also expected to appear in a key role in AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun. The upcoming film will feature Deepika Padukone as the co-lead, with Atlee directing the project.

ALSO READ: Padayaatra Update: Mammootty wraps shoot for Adoor Gopalakrishnan reunion film