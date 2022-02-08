Are you drooling over Vijay Deverakonda? We have got a new hottie in the town; Take a look

As we all know, the film industry is infamous for nepotism. A lot of young actors have got the strong backing of their family belonging from the film industry. However, there are a few star kids who have made it on their own while a lot are cashing on their filmy background. We are keeping a tab on the fresh faces who are in the industry due to their talent, hard work and immense dedication. One such actor who has caught our attention is Siddu Jonnalagadda. Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Siddu is grabbing all the attention with his upcoming film DJ Tillu. The romantic-comedy was directed by debutant Vimal Krishna who co-wrote the story with Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Scheduled to release on 12 February 2022, Siddu Jonnalagadda's vibes, off- and on-screen as well his songs from the film are a hit with everyone. Interestingly, he has made it all on his own. Without any backing of a mentor or godfather in the industry, Siddu Jonnalagadda has managed to pull off that much-needed hype among the audience. His last film, Krishna And His Leela, which explored tricky corners of confused relationships, managed to receive good reviews.

In one of the interviews with Pinkvilla, Siddhu Jonnalagadda had recalled a popular dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan from the film Luck By Chance, 'Unhe mat bhulo, joh tumhe tab jaante the jab tum kuch nahi the". Clearly, he swears by it. Doing his best until not achieved! When Netflix's Krishna and his Leela opened to good reviews, he had said, "I have been struggling for more than 10 years now...the struggle and those 10 years have been instrumental in making today happen. All the mistakes, all the desperation, struggle, I don't regret any of it. I would attribute the success of this film and my success to all the people who were there with me when I was zero. I would give major credit to everyone for being a part of it and thank the past me for not giving up." That determination is quite visible even today! His earlier films didn't give him the desired break but that didn't stop him. He is all about living with your weaknesses and flaws.

Siddu has got that style, charm and personality to grab the attention. However, it’s only a matter of time before he becomes one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. A lot of them are comparing his style and seeing him as the next Vijay Deverakonda. However, he has got a different vibe that we cannot stop talking about.

All eyes on you, the rising star!