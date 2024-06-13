Are you Mahesh Babu’s die-hard fan? Answer these questions about your favorite star to check out how well you know him

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor has always mesmerized his fans by his delightful and iconic screen presence which has become a benchmark for the actor. Mahesh Babu's versatility defines him in a better form. The actor's script choices have always been unique; whether it is action, comedy, thriller, or a drama flick. Mahesh Babu has always proven his worth and given his die-hard admirers an unforgettable experience on the big screen.

Currently, the celebrated actor is gearing up for his next venture with ace director SS Rajamouli on a tentatively titled project SSMB 29. The film is said to be inspired by Hindu mythology. Well, here it was all about Mahesh Babu and his greatness as an actor and now let's move on to the most awaited quiz to learn about Mahesh Babu and his life.

