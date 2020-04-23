Arivum Anbum: Kamal Haasan pens a song on hope, positivity amid COVID 19 outbreak; Ghibran ropes in 29 singers

Kamal Haasan has penned a song on hope and positivity, and is composed by Ghibran. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has penned, sung and directed the recently released Arivum Anbum track along with other 29 singers.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, Kamal Haasan has penned a song on hope and positivity, composed by Ghibran. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has penned, sung and directed the recently released Arivum Anbum, a song on hope, positivity and love in these testing times. Notable names from the south industry have come forward and lent their voice and its one of the highlights of the powerful track. Ghibran has composed this song with 29 singers including Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Shri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashree, Siddharth, Lydian, Andrea, Sid Sriram and Mugen.

‘Arivum Anbum’ is Kamal Haasan’s brainchild and is an endeavour to instill hope and positivity among us all and to approach the situation knowing that we as a nation will come out of this, stronger than before. The 5 minutes and 15 seconds track is out on social media and other platforms. The song is not only about Coronavirus but also about humanity and how the citizens of the country are helping hands for the needy.

WATCH Arivum Anbum song here:

In an interview to India Today, Ghibran revealed about how he and Kamal Haasan came up with an idea to create a song like this. He said, “One day, Kamal Haasan and I got talking. It was his idea to come up with an anthem about how the world would function post the coronavirus crisis. He suggested that I compose a tune and he would pen the lyrics for the same.”

