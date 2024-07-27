Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Mathew Thomas sustain injuries in car accident during film shoot

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about an accident that might be triggering for some readers.

Five actors, including Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Mathew Thomas, were injured in a car accident in Kochi during filming for their upcoming film, Bromance when their car collided with two bikes.

‘Bromance’ actors meet car accident accident

In a shocking turn of events, five people, including popular actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Mathew Thomas, were injured in a car accident in Kochi.

The tragic incident occurred on the sets of their upcoming film Bromance, directed by Arun Jose, on M.G. Road at 1:30 a.m. on July 16. They were rushed to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

As per a report in Onmanorama, the accident happened while filming a chase scene for their film when their car collided with two bikes and toppled over.

Two bikes parked on the road were struck when the stunt master's car, which had the actors inside, toppled over. The vehicle, which went out of control, hit another car too.

Apart from Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Mathew Thomas, two other bikers were also injured in the accident. A witness told Onmanorama that the car was completely damaged, but fortunately, did not injure the actors much.

In the wake of the accident, police cleared the accident site of vehicles, and the shooting of the film was halted. Police have registered a case against the driver for rash driving. It is alleged that the filming was carried out without safety procedures.

More about Bromance

Directed by Jo and Jo and 18 Plus fame Arun Jose, Bromance is an upcoming Malayalam film produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions. Recently, the filmmakers held a special puja in Kakkanad. As per several media reports, the film is said to be a comedy flick.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Bromance also features Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Binu Pappu, with the screenplay written by ADJ, Raveesh Nath, and Thomas P Sebastian. Music for the film is composed by Govind Vasantha.

ALSO READ: John Vijay gets accused of harassment and misconduct again; Chinmayi Sripaada shares screenshots