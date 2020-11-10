Arjun Das’ Andhaghaaram: Makers RELEASE intense trailer of the thriller; WATCH

The trailer's Tamil version was released by Sivakarthikeyan, while Nani released the Telugu version. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar released the Hindi version of the trailer.

In what comes as an exciting piece of news to the fans of director Atlee Kumar, his home banner AforApple Productions’ upcoming venture Andhaghaaram trailer was released today. While the trailer’s Tamil version was revealed by Sivakarthikeyan, Nani released the Telugu version. The trailer’s Hindi version was released by . Taking to Twitter, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Happy to release the trailer of #Andhaghaaram Best wishes to my friends @Atlee_dir , @priyaatlee & entire team a great success”.

The lead actor of this upcoming film is Kaithi fame actor Arjun Das. Titled Andhaghaaram, the film also features Nandha actor Vinoth Kishan, who played the villain in Karthi's Naan Mahaan Alla. Meesha Ghoshal and Pooja Ramachandran will be seen as leading ladies. This upcoming film is helmed by Vignarajan, while Edwin Sakay will be cranking the camera. Andhaghaaram will have music by popular singer and composer Pradeep Kumar. The film is co-produced by Passion Studios.

See the trailer here:

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Atlee has not yet officially announced his next directorial venture. However, reports suggest that his next collaboration will be with Bollywood biggie . He made the headlines recently when he donated Rs 10 lakh to help people combat the lockdown imposed by the central government. Atlee’s last directorial venture was Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil, which turned out to be a huge hit.

