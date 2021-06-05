Arjun Das joins the cast of Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram?

It should be noted that Arjun Das played key role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film Master with Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor.

At a time when we are all waiting for updates about Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, a new piece of report has come up stating that the film will have Arjun Das in a key role. It was also reported earlier that the film will have Vijay Sethupathi too. It should be noted that both Vijay Sethupathi and Arjun Das played key roles in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film Master with Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor.

In April, Kamal Haasan and Lokesh started the first schedule of Vikram. When Vikram’s shooting schedule started, Lokesh took to Twitter and shared a photo of him with Kamal Haasan from their private jet and wrote, "Aarambikkalaangala," which means “Shall we start”. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil has confirmed being a part of the film even before the makers could make an official announcement about the same. It is anticipated that Fahadh Faasail will be seen as the main antagonist in the film.

When the film was announced, the makers shared an intense teaser while revealing Kamal Haasan’s look. Touted to be a gangster drama, the film’s rest of the cast and crew are expected to be officially announced soon. Arjun Das was last seen in Master and he was lauded for his performance in Master, where he was seen as a juvenile inmate. He also received a tremendous positive review for the film Andhaghaaram which had a direct release on Netflix.

