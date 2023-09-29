Arjun Das learns hook steps of viral track Naa Ready from Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo from little fan; VIDEO

Arjun Das melted hearts in a new video that has recently surfaced on social media where the talented Tamil actor known for his remarkable performances and trademark bass voice, recently spotted dancing with an adorable young fan. The heart-warming video, which is creating waves on social media, captures the actor's endearing interaction with a cute child who appears to be teaching him the hook steps of Thalapathy Vijay’s viral track Naa Ready. This popular number is from the highly-anticipated movie Leo, slated for release on October 19, 2023.

In the video, Arjun Das can be seen wholeheartedly attempting to follow the little girl's moves on stage as they groove to the catchy beats of Naa Ready. The child's enthusiasm and Arjun's genuine efforts to match her dance steps have left fans in awe of the actor's warm and friendly nature.

See the video here

Arjun Das’s upcoming movie, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo

Leo, directed by the acclaimed Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced under the prestigious banner of seven screen studios and bankrolled by Lalith Kumar, stars Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist. Arjun Das, known for his versatile acting, will also be a part of this highly anticipated project. The film is already creating a buzz in the industry due to its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline.

Adding to the excitement, the movie will feature action king Arjun Sarja as Harold Das, whose character's first look was unveiled by the director last month on the actor's birthday. Apart from these three powerful actors the cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and many more prominent faces. For the uninitiated, Trisha will be seen with Vijay after a long gap of 15 years, for the movie. With such a powerhouse cast and the growing anticipation among fans, Leo is shaping up to be one of the must-watch films of 2023. As the release date of Leo draws nearer, it's evident that Arjun Das's charm extends beyond the silver screen, and his genuine interactions with fans are winning hearts everywhere.

About Arjun Das and his future projects

Das’ recent releases include Aneethi, and he is set to appear in the upcoming film Leo. Additionally, he will be featured in the high-octane action thriller They Call Him OG, alongside Power Star, Pawan Kalyan. This film will also mark Emraan Hashmi's debut as an antagonist in Telugu cinema and stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, along with Prakash Raj and Shriya Reddy. A recent teaser featuring the actor’s voiceover has generated significant excitement and anticipation among audiences.