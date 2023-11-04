Arjun Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna look glamorous as they pose for photo in Falguni and Shane Peacock

Arjun Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are undoubtedly two of the most popular style icons in the country. Apart from being talented actors who have mesmerized the audience multiple times with their performances, they have also made fashion statements in multiple places as well.

The case was no different in the recent world plaza conducted in Mumbai. The two stars were seen dressed in luxury wear designed by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Arjun Kapoor was seen in an all black outfit, with a dark shirt, black pants, and a pair of formal shoes. He also wore a blazer which had a starry pattern on the right shoulder. As for Rashmika, she was seen in an elegant golden dress with a lengthy train that covered the floor. Her dress was also stylized with frills and flowers. Additionally she donned a sequined gold necklace and a pair of high heels to top off her look.

Arjun Kapoor’s latest film, The Lady Killer was released on November 3rd. The film is helmed by Ajai Bahl, and features an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Bose, SM Zaheer, and many more. Additionally, the actor is also set to appear in Meri Patni ka Remake, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

As for Rashmika Mandanna, she was last seen in the Hindi spy thriller Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film, helmed by Shantanu Bagchi also featured Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, Sharib Hashmi and many more.

The actress is also set to appear in the Hindi film Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and more in prominent roles. The film is touted to be a gangster action thriller and will be released on December 1st.

Rashmika will also be a part of the much awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is a sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa. The film features an ensemble cast including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in prominent roles and has been helmed by Sukumar. The film will hit the silver screens on Independence Day next year.

