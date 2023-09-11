Arjun Kapoor on Nayanthara's performance in his Jawan review: ‘We ain’t letting go of you now’

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan which hit the theaters on the 7th of September has been doing spectacularly well. Fans and celebrities across the country have been showering the film with love, and the latest to show their love was the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress Malaika Arora, and the Gunday actor Arjun Kapoor.

Taking to social media to share their love, Arjun Kapoor wrote:

“#jawan @iamsrk the one and only King. Uff too good… @nayanthara welcome to our side we ain’t letting go of you now!! @atlee47 sir just wow“

Malaika Arora also commented on the movie, sharing the close up of Shah Rukh Khan.

“#jawan @iamsrk there is no one like you, the one n only KING!!! @nayanthara ur such a delight to watch on the big screen congratulations @atlee47 and the entire team of #jawan”

Check out their stories below:

Jawan’s Journey So Far

Since the release of the film, Jawan has been receiving good reviews from fans and celebrities all over the nation. People loved to see their favorite Bollywood hero in an action thriller format. Additionally, Jawan was Nayanthara’s debut Hindi film, and she has received nothing but praises for her acting.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has also been receiving praises for his portrayal of the antagonist of the film. The film is only his second Hindi film after Mumbaikar which was directed by Santhosh Sivan. The actor was also seen in the web series Farzi.

Celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha have all praised the film and have even called it a ‘must watch.’

