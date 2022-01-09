Arjun Kapoor's fanboy moment for Allu Arjun from Arya to Pushpa has been real, actor pens a note praising star

Since the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has been basking in the success of the film and is also receiving praises for his commendable acting. As the film hit Amazon Prime Videos for viewing, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor watched the movie and reviewed the movie by heaping praises on the star.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a still of Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rise to express his fanboy moment. Revealing that he has been a fan of AA since Arya, Arjun wrote, "Pushpa is not a film. It's an experience, a juggernaut of attitude intensity and coolness put together in one smooth poetic motion picture.... @alluarjunonline for me was always Arya all these years & as a fan to see him for from Arya to Pushpa was just amazing... Pushpa isn't a flower it's fire... The fire of his eyes burning on the big screen."

The South star was seemingly touched by Arjun Kapoor's kind words. He immediately reshared the Bhoot Police actor's story and thanked him for showering his love. He wrote, "Thank you soo much for such heartfelt words. Elated that you felt the fire." "Thank you for all the love. Humbled," he added.

Yesterday, Allu Arjun shared a still from the film and thanked everyone for all the love as he wrote, "I love this still from #Pushpa. Thank you for all the love showered." In the picture, a fierce Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj could be seen smoking a cigarette as he looked into the camera.

