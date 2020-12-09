Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey to romance Aamir Khan’s son Junaid in his debut film?

Apparently, Shalini Pandey has signed a deal for three films with YRF, and she will also be seen in Junaid Khan's yet another untitled film, which will also probably have her as the leading lady.

Reports about 's son, Junaid Khan's Bollywood debut have been making the rounds on social media. Now a new piece of news has come up stating that Shalini Pandey, who was seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the popular film Arjun Reddy, will be seen romancing Junaid in his debut film. According to ETimes, Shalini, who is making her Bollywood debut with ’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will play the leading lady and an official update will be made soon.

Siddharth P Malhotra who directed Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki' will reportedly be directing Junaid's debut film. Apparently, Shalini Pandey has signed a deal for three films with YRF, and she will also be seen in Junaid Khan's yet another untitled film, which will also probably have her as the leading lady. The report added that Sharvari Wagh will also be seen in this film. There were reports which suggested that Junaid will not make his Bollywood debut with YRF. However, this claim was dismissed and he will make his debut with YRF.

Some reports suggested that the actors have already started their training for the film. While some reports suggest that the film will be a historical drama, others say that it will be a romantic drama. Some reports also suggested that the film will go on the floors in the first few months of 2021. An official update regarding the film is however still awaited.

