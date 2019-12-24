Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in a legal soup; Police complaint filed

According to media reports, a police complaint has been filed against Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey for her unprofessional behaviour on the sets of the upcoming film. A complaint has been filed by the producer of the upcoming Tamil project Agni Siragukal.

South actress Shalini Pandey, known for her role in Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy, has got into legal trouble. According to media reports, a police complaint has been filed against the actress for her unprofessional behaviour on the sets of the upcoming film. A complaint has been filed by the producer of the upcoming Tamil project Agni Siragukal. T Siva, who is bankrolling the project has dragged Shalini into the court after opting out of the film. The actresses decided to move out of the film after shooting for 27 days.

According to reports, producer Siva has taken a legal way to recover the losses. He said, “We were impressed with Shalini’s performance in Arjun Reddy and decided to bring her on board for Agni Siragugal. She did 100 Percent Kaadhal for a remuneration of Rs 10 lakh and gave 100 days for my film for Rs 35 lakh. We gave her Rs 15 lakh as an advance for which she shot for 27 days. The portions that involve Arun Vijay and Vijay Antony were to be shot in December in Kazakhstan and Shalini couldn’t allocate dates. She said that she had signed a contract with Yash Raj Films for her Hindi films and she didn’t mind walking out of this project for Jayeshbhai Jordar.”

Apparently, Shalini Pandey has quit the movie midway for her big Bollywood debut opposite in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is produced by YRF. Reportedly, the makers of Agni Siragukal have replaced Shalini Pandey with Akshara Haasan.

Credits :News Today

