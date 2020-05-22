Arjun Reddy and now Jersey: Will Shahid Kapoor break BO records again and do justice to Nani starrer? VOTE NOW

Natural Star Nani managed to set a new benchmark with Jersey. His role is filled with many emotional moments and will leave you with loads of tears. Will Shahid Kapoor be able to do the justice to the Telugu remake?

managed to break the record of his entire 16-year-long career with his last film, Kabir Singh. The film, which is a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda, turned out to be the highest-grossing film of his career. Though a section of audience and critics bashed the film for glorifying misogyny in the film, Kabir Singh set the box office on fire and crossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and lead actor Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Sing created wonders despite being thrashed by the critics and audience. Shahid had a lot of fun in playing the rustic, rowdy and mad lover. Both the actors, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda did justice to their respective roles in different languages.

Now, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in another Telugu remake, Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this Tollywood hit film featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. While Shahid played an intense role in Kabir Singh, Jersey will see the Bollywood actor in a very light-hearted, who represents the Indian cricket team. The story of the film revolves around Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late 30s.

Well, this film's fate is yet to be decided at the box office, but meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's pictures from the sets of the film have already set high expectations. All the eyes are on the actor as he has become the most favourite when it comes to South remakes.

Is Shahid Kapoor set to deliver the biggest blockbuster of his career yet again after Arjun? Vote below and let is know your thoughts in the comment section below.

