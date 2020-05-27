Arjun Reddy artist Sai Sudha files cheating case against Shyam K Naidu; The noted cinematographer arrested

According to media reports, the actress filed a complaint with the SR Nagar police and alleged that Shyam K Naidu forced her to get into a relationship with him, promised to marry her and duper her later.

Arjun Reddy fame Sai Sudha has reportedly filed a cheating case against noted cinematographer Shyam K Naidu. According to media reports, she filed a complaint with the SR Nagar police and alleged that Shyam K Naidu forced her to get into a relationship with him, promised to marry her and duper her later. Reportedly, he has been arrested by SR Nagar police based on allegations made by Sai Sudha. The actress filed the case on Tuesday and Mahesh Babu's ‘Pokiri’ cameraman Shyam K Naidu was arrested this morning. He is the brother of popular cinematographer Chota K Naidu. Shyam K Naidu is under custody for detailed investigation.

Shyam K Naidu is known for his works in films such as Pokiri which was screened at the 2006 IIFA film festival in Bangkok. He has worked for films like Bujjigaadu (2008), Chirutha (2007, Desamuduru (2007), Pokiri (2006) and Super (2005) among many. He was also nominated as the Best Cinematographer for Business Man.

In 2017, Shyam K Naidu hit the headlines over his involvement in the Hyderabad drug racket. He was grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for over 10 hours for his alleged links with the accused. Along with him, 12 other personalities from the Telugu film industry were questioned in connection with the sensational racket busted a couple of years ago.

Actress Sri Sudha shot to fame with Yevade Subramanyam and later played a key role in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy.

