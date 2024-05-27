Arjun Reddy Deleted Scene: Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun discussing Preethi's father catching him kissing on terrace didn't make it to final cut

Two years ago, on the blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy's fifth anniversary, director Sandeep Vanga Reddy shared a 2:52-minute clip from the film. The scene featuring Vijay Deverakonda and his friend was not a part of the movie.

In the deleted scene, the characters Arjun, played by Vijay Deverakonda, and Siva, played by Rahul Ramakrishna, are drinking and chatting. Their conversation revolves around Preethi's father catching Arjun kissing Preethi (played by Shalini Pandey) on the terrace.

The main character, Arjun believes that Preethi's father should not take the incident too seriously as the kiss was not sexual, and points out that no one reacts the same way when married people kiss. On the other hand, Siva explains why Preethi's father would be upset and emphasizes his love and concern for his daughter.

Watch the deleted scene

This deleted sequence from Arjun Reddy was one of the most beautiful scenes of the film, which showed the vulnerable side of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and his bond with his friend Siva.

Many Vijay Deverakonda fans believed this scene was deeper than the entire film Liger, which failed to connect with the audience. The only reason this scene was omitted was probably the duration issues, as Arjun Reddy already had a running length of 182 minutes. Many fans still demand Sandeep Vanga Reddy release the uncut version of Arjun Reddy.

Advertisement

Arjun Reddy was later remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-led Kabir Singh. The remake repeated the success of the original film. Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy later directed Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, which also became a huge success.

Vijay Deverekonda’s upcoming movies

Vijay Deverakonda's latest release, Family Star, performed average at the box office. However, the Dear Comrade actor has some promising projects in the pipeline. He is all set to star in Jersey director Gowtam Thinnanuri's VD12. Rashmika Mandanna is rumored to play the female lead role. However, nothing is official yet.

On his 35th birthday, Vijay announced another movie, a periodic thriller tentatively titled SVC59, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. This project is being funded by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

ALSO READ: Did you see Vijay Deverakonda's new look? Arjun Reddy star looks hot in heavy beard and yellow beanie