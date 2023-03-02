Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda wishes VD12 director 'Happy Birthday'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda wishes director Gowtam Tinnanuri on his birthday. The duo is working on their upcoming film, VD12 whose first look is already out, making the fans go crazy to see Vijay Deverakonda on the silver screen. Deverakonda was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's film Liger which was produced by Karan Johar. This movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu languages but was a commercial failure.

Recently, the actor posted a birthday wish for Gowtam Tinnanuri on his Twitter handle.

"Lets make this a memorable year for you, me and everyone who loves cinema Happiest Birthday @gowtam19!", the caption read.

About Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in the year 2011 with Nuvvila. He then appeared in Life is Beautiful in 2012, and in Yevade Subramanyam in 2015. He finally got the lead role in 2016 with Pelli Choopulu for which the film won Filmfare Award for Best Film – Telugu and National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu.

He received Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu for his excellent performance in Arjun Reddy in which he played the character of a short-tempered alcoholic surgeon. This film was remade into Hindi and was titled Kabir Singh where Shahid Kapoor played the lead character.

Some of his notable works are Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, and Taxiwaala which were all released in the year 2018 and were successful.

About Gowtam Tinnanuri

Gowtam Tinnanuri began his career in 2017 with the Telugu movie, Malli Raava starring Sumanth and Aakanksha Singh. He rose to fame in 2019 with Jersey starring Nani in the lead role. Nani played the character of Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer who returns to the field of cricket in his mid-30s. This movie was commercially successful.

In 2022, Jersey was remade into a Hindi version under the same name with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role but the film did not do well at the box office.

His upcoming project is VD12 along with Vijay Deverakonda which is all set to release in 2023.

