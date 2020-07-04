  1. Home
Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda looks jubilant in this throwback PHOTO at an event

The Dear Comrade actor is all smiles in the throwback photo. Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in a dark coloured shirt as he got clicked at the event.
796 reads Mumbai
Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda looks jubilant in this throwback PHOTO at an event
The south star Vijay Deverakonda looks exuberant in this throwback picture which was clicked at an event. The Dear Comrade actor is all smiles in the throwback photo. Vijay looks dapper in a dark coloured shirt. The fans and followers of the Arjun Reddy star are delighted to see this throwback photo. The World Famous Lover actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda featured in the Kranthi Madhav directorial called World Famous Lover. This film had Vijay Deverakonda opposite four leading ladies.

Raashi Khaana, Aishwarya Rajessh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa. The film did not perform as per expectations at the box office. The south actor will be seen next in the much-awaited drama, Fighter. The film is helmed by the iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh. The film will also star Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday. The upcoming film Fighter happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the southern film industry. The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda shot to fame with his south drama, Arjun Reddy. The film proved to be a massive success at the box office.

The fans and followers of the Dear Comrade actor are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. The actor has been sharing candid photos on his Instagram account from his daily activities and the fans are delighted to see them.

