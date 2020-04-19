Arjun Reddy's Sandeep Vanga tells SS Rajamouli to take up #BetheREALMAN challenge; See his response

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga took up the cleaning challenge and tagged Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for the same.

In the midst of all the efforts to stay home and safe due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, a number of challenges have gone viral on social media. People are participating in a sort of fun challenges. Be it cooking or sharing a workout video, friends and celebs are tagging each other on social media to take up challenges. Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga also took up the cleaning challenge and tagged Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for the same.

Sandeep along with a video of him doing household chores wrote, "Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine. Please help in domestic work Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands...#BetheREALMAN I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video."

SS Rajamouli was quick to reply and accepted the challenge. He responded: "Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow... #BetheREALMAN."

Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine.

Please help in domestic work #BetheREALMAN

I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-) pic.twitter.com/Cqmq4xfRm7 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 19, 2020

Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow... #BetheREALMAN https://t.co/cFxRikiJJE — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli has hit the headlines over his collaboration with superstar Mahesh Babu. It all started after Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about it. Taran Adarsh wrote: "Big News... Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli to collaborate. Mahesh will star in Rajamouli's next directorial, after RRR." In his tweet, Taran further stated that the film will be produced by KL Narayana and it will go on floors in 2022.

