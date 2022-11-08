Arjun Sarja and Vishwak Sen indulge in an ugly war of words over new film; Read Inside

He was quoted saying, “In my career spanning four decades, I’ve never come across anyone as unprofessional as Vishwak or faced a situation as embarrassing as this. His behaviour has hurt my team and me; I don’t want to work with him anymore."

Vishwak Sen recently walked out from Arjun Sarja’s upcoming venture, leading to an unpleasant war of words between the two. They have been publicly hurling accusations at each other, and their statements have been creating a lot of buzz in the South film fraternity. An irked actor and director Arjun Sarja recently called Vishwak Sen "unprofessional" and said that he does not wish to work with him anymore.

According to reports, Vishwak Sen refused to attend story sittings and asked to cancel the shoot at the last minute, saying that he wanted to discuss the script further, “I’ve never called anyone as many times as I had called him; he never responded properly. We were supposed to start shooting in October, but he requested some time to work on his body. We already had dates from Jagapathi Babu and other artists from Kerala. Yet, we complied and rescheduled the shoot. We agreed to shoot from November 4 to December 10 with a week’s break in between."

Where it all began

The film was launched in June this year with a grand mahurat ceremony. This will be Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun's first film as an actor. In addition to this, Arjun Sarja is also returning to direction after four years with the movie and he is also making his directorial debut in Tollywood. Financed by Sriram Films International, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raju are also playing crucial parts in the untitled drama.

Also Read: PICS: Vishwak Sen, Arjun Sarja & Aishwarya's film gets a grand launch; Pawan Kalyan attends as special guest