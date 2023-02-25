Arjun Sarja confirms his next directorial film with Mohanlal; Here's what he said

Arjun Sarja recently at a teaser launch event of Dhruva Sarja's Martin, revealed that he wants to work with Mohanlal. The actor reportedly said that he already has discussed the project with Mohanlal. He also mentioned that the film will not take off anytime soon but assured that it will happen for sure. Arjun Sarja confirmed his project as a director with Mohanlal.

Upcoming films of Arjun Sarja and Mohanlal

Arjun Sarja is returning to direction after four years with an untitled movie, which also marks his directorial debut in Tollywood. He is launching his daughter Aishwarya Sarja as the female lead. Vishwak Sen was part of the film but due to several conflicts, he walked out of the film. A new lead actor is yet to be announced. Financed by Sriram Films International, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raju are also playing crucial parts in the untitled drama.

Mohanlal recently wrapped up the first Jaisalmer schedule of Malaikottai Valiban, the upcoming action thriller helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor teamed up again with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for a new film titled Ram, for which the shoot is currently under progress. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of Ram.

Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with Barrozis which is currently in the final stages of its post-production and is slated to release this summer. Mohanlal will soon reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer.