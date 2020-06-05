Arjun Sarja & Harbhajan Singh's film Friendship to unveil its first look & motion poster today at 4 PM

The film starring Arjun Sarja and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will release its first look and motion poster of the film today at 4 pm. The southern drama, Friendship is helmed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.

The much-awaited film Friendship starring Action King Arjun Sarja and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will release its first look and motion poster of the film today at 4 pm. The film will also reportedly feature Bigg Boss Tamil 3's contestant Losliya. The southern drama, Friendship is helmed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The director John Paul Raj is known for his film Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2. As per previous news reports the film will not have any love angle.

The news reports suggest that the film will touch upon topics like college politics, sports and the central theme of friendship. The film was expected to kick start its filming in Coimbatore. If reports are to be believed that the makers of Friendship were planning to release the film in the second half of the year. But with the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers still have not yet announced the release date. The film Friendship is expected to be released in the multiple languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

The Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh will also feature in Dikkiloona by Santhanam and also a web series in Tamil language. The highly anticipated film, Friendship is backed by John Paul Raj and Stalin under the banners called Cinemass Studios and Seantoa Studios. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the first look of the film.

