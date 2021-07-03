Arjun Sarja inaugurates Hanuman Temple in Chennai in the presence of his family; See Viral PHOTOS

Arjun Sarja and his family inaugurated a new Hanuman temple in Chennai. Photos of the family are currently going viral on social media platforms.

Arjun Sarja, also known popular as Action King in the South, is currently grabbing the headlines with his kind act. A few days ago, Arjun shared a video and revealed that he will be building a Hanuman Temple in Chennai, which happens to be his dream since the past 17 years. As said, the actor inaugurated the Hanuman Temple in Chennai in the presence of his family members. The temple inauguration which took place in Chennai, was attended by Arjun's wife, daughters, brother Dhruva Sarja, his wife Prerana and Suraj Sarja.

However, late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj Sarja and son J Chiru couldn't attend the inauguration as he is only 8 months old and travelling during the pandemic is not safe. The inauguration ceremony was held on a grand scale and photos of the Sarja family are currently going viral on social media. The entire Sarja family are staunch devotees of Lord Hanuman. They had spoken about their faith in several interviews. Take a look:

In a recent video shared by Arjun Sarja, he said, "My dream of many years of constructing a Hanuman temple is finally coming to life. The temple's grand Kumbhabhishekam is to be held on the 1st and 2nd of July in Chennai. Although I would love to invite all my friends, family members, and fellow devotees to this special event and turn it into a grand celebration, the current situation prevents me from doing so. However, the entire proceedings shall be telecast live through a YouTube link."

Credits :Twitter

