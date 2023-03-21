Arjun Sarja pampers Raayan Raj Sarja, the son of late Chiranjeevi Sarja and it is all things precious

The Kannada film fraternity was shocked three years ago by the death of superstar Chiranjeevi Sarja, who has from a film family populated by famous stars. His wife Meghana Raj and their child Raayan Raj Sarja were seen today with actor Arjun Sarja in a public event with actor Dhruva Sarja also attending. The frame captures a happy moment shared between the Sarja clan.

A serene moment between Arjun Sarja and Raayan

It’s already been three years since Chiranjeevi Saarja’s death but the deep bond between Arjun Sarja and his nephew Raayan Raj has been a sight for sore eyes. Arjun has shared various pictures with the family in times of mourning and expressed his love for the little one. These pictures that surfaced on social media channels today, add to his nephew and his family. The picture sees a very cheery-eyed Arjun Sarja pampering the three-year-old Raayan, who is in his mother Meghna Raj’s lap. The picture Is sure to touch the heartstrings of the fans of the family.

The inseparable Sarja affection takes the central stage

We also have Dhruv Sarja, the younger brother to Cheeranjivi in the picture near to Arjun Sarja. There moment feels like a special capture as Raayan has been the central focus of many stories that broke out since his father’s untimely demise since he was born in the world after his father waved goodbye. The family has been a tightly knit group ever since the group with Meghna Raj was enabled to take care of their baby boy in remembrance of her husband’s late legacy with the support of Arjun Sarja and the rest of the family.

About the Sarja’s

Cheeranjivi Sarja passed away from a heart attack on June 7th. 2020 at a very young age and his younger brother became more active in films recently and is all set for his pan-Indian action thriller Martin set to release this year.



