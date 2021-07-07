Arjun Sarja shares PHOTO of Jr Chiru as he takes him on a virtual tour of the Hanuman temple

Arjun has constructed a Hanuman temple in Chennai which will be open to the public soon. Durga Stalin was among those who graced the kumbhabishekam ceremony recently.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise came across as nothing short of a shock. The actor’s demise at a young age of 39 left many heartbroken. The fact that he was about to welcome a child with wife Meghana Raj made things even sadder. Many months later, Chiru Junior was born and has been winning hearts ever since. Now, we have a cute picture of Chiru Junior, uploaded by Arjun Sarjaa, as the former attends the kumbhabishekam ceremony of a temple that the latter had built. Chiru Junior had to do the same virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Arjun has constructed a Hanuman temple in Chennai which will be open to the public soon. Durga Stalin was among those who graced the kumbhabishekam ceremony recently. Everyone’s been aware for years that Arjun is a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman. In case, you didn’t know, the ground breaking ceremony of the temple happened 16 years ago with the foundation stone being laid by Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha. The idol of Lord Hanuman at the temple is said to be about 35 feet tall. The idol has been carved by a team of craftsmen led by Karnataka sculptor Ashok Gudigar, reports say.

See the photo here:

“My dream of constructing a Hanuman temple has finally come true after many years. I wanted all my friends, family members and devotees at this special event. But due the second wave of the pandemic, we had limited the number of people,” the actor said in a video he released before the inauguration of the temple.

