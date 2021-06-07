  1. Home
Arjun Sarja shares throwback photos with late Chiranjeevi Sarja; Says he will miss him for a lifetime

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 7 last year.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 02:44 pm
Arjun Sarja shares throwback photos with late Chiranjeevi Sarja; Says he will miss him for a lifetime Arjun Sarja shares throwback photos with late Chiranjeevi Sarja; Says he will miss him for a lifetime
It has been a year since the demise of Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja. On his death anniversary, celebrities and fans have been sharing photos and throwback moments with him and paying their respects. Popular Kollywood actor Arjun Sarja took to his Instagram space and shared a few throwback photos with Chiranjeevi Sarja. Sharing the photos, Arjun called him ‘Magane’ and stated that he will miss Chiranjeevi for a lifetime. As soon as the photos came up online, fans of the late actor took to the comments section and paid their tributes.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “It has been a year, but I will miss you for a lifetime Chiru magane... I hope that constant happy smile never wipes off wherever you are.” Before Arjun, Meghana Raj Sarja shared some throwback photos while remembering him on his death anniversary. Before sharing the tribute photos, Meghana shared photos of her baby as he turned 6 months. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She called him ‘Simba’ and stated that his father would be so proud of him. Before this, Chiranjeevi's wife took to Instagram and shared some happy moments with her family and her baby. She also unveiled the trailer of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s film Rajamarthaanda along with their child. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 7 last year. The unfortunate demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja came as a huge shock for the film fraternity and his family.

