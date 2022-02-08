Arjun Sarja shares a throwback pic and wishes his 'love of life' Niveditha on their 34th wedding anniversary
Arjun Sarja and his wife Niveditha are celebrating their anniversary today. On that note, that actor went down memory lane and shared a cute pic of holding his wife in his arms to wish on their anniversary. He penned a simple yet lovely that speaks volumes about their long-lasting marriage.
Arjun Sarja took to social media and shared a pic, where he and his wife can be seen hugging as they wore sweaters. The actor wrote a note to convey anniversary wishes as it read, Happy anniversary my love..life is always beautiful with you.
Arjun Sarja is married to Niveditha Arjun in 1988, a former actress who has appeared in the 1986 Kannada film Ratha Sapthami under the stage name of Asha Rani. Kannada actor Rajesh is his father-in-law. Sarja has two daughters, Aishwarya and Anjana. Aishwarya Arjun made her acting debut in 2013.
Arjun Sarja was last seen in the 2018 Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The actor played the role of Allu Arjun’s father in the film. After 3 years, Arjun Sarja would be returning to Tollywood and it would definitely be interesting to watch him on the big screen.