Arjun Sarja’s daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, married actor Umapathy Ramaiah in 2024. However, in recent months, speculation about the couple's relationship has surfaced after Aishwarya's husband reportedly skipped her sister Anjana’s wedding.

Their absence sparked rumors of marital discord, prompting Arjun Sarja to speak out against the speculation surrounding his daughter. The actor also warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading baseless allegations.

Arjun Sarja slams netizens for rumors against daughter Aishwarya

Arjun Sarja recently shared a lengthy statement on social media, expressing his displeasure over the remarks being circulated about his daughter. In his post, he wrote, "As actors, we understand that public life inevitably invites speculation and scrutiny. However, there is a clear distinction between speculation and the deliberate propagation of baseless allegations.

He added, “To make unfounded and derogatory remarks, including labelling a woman an a*coholic without any basis whatsoever, is deeply irresponsible and unacceptable."

Expressing his concern as a father, Arjun condemned the personal attacks and warned that he would take strict action against individuals making such derogatory remarks.

Here’s the post:

Arjun Sarja further stated that his family had always believed silence was often the most dignified response. However, he emphasised that silence should not be mistaken for acceptance or allow misinformation to continue circulating.

The actor also clarified that the issue was not just about his daughter but about every woman whose dignity is questioned and personal choices are subjected to public scrutiny. He highlighted how such allegations could be particularly damaging to women who may not have the support of their families, making an already difficult situation even harder. He stressed that no woman should have to face such circumstances alone or justify the way she chooses to live her life.

Arjun Sarja's daughter, Aishwarya Arjun , married Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor Thambi Ramaiah, on June 10, 2024, in Chennai. The couple first met on the reality television show Survivor, which was hosted by Arjun Sarja.

Recent online speculation has centered on alleged marital discord, rumours of separation, and derogatory claims about Aishwarya's personal life.

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