Arjun Sarja to turn host for a Tamil reality show?

Action King Arjun Sarja is most likely to turn host for an upcoming Tamil reality show Survivor, which will air on Zee Tamil. The actor will begin shooting in September.

Arjun Sarja, also popularly known as Action King, is one of the most talented actors. With his debut film, Gentleman, Arjun gained immense fame all over the South and also went on to win the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor. Even after two decades, Arjun has the same fan following, although he is relevantly playing antagonist roles right now.

Arjun Sarja never ceases to experiment in his filmy career. Now, according to reports, the actor is all set to take another big step in his career by hosting a reality show in Tamil. Arjun would be seen hosting the upcoming season of the reality show Survivor on the Zee Tamil channel. It is also being said that Arjun would be flying to South Africa for the shoot of the reality show in September. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in the National Award-winning Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabia Samudra Simham, starring Mohanlal. It is touted to be a period drama and revolves around the journey of a Naval admiral. The cast includes Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Arjun also has the Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi, where he is playing an antagonist role in the film. He will also be seen in the Tamil movie Friendship, which will feature Harbhajan Singh and Losliya in the lead roles.

