Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya gets engaged to Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor Thambi Ramaiah in Chennai

Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of action star Arjun Sarja, got engaged to her longtime love, Umapathy Ramaiah, son of famed Tamil actor Thambi Ramaiah, in a grand ceremony on Friday, October 27, in Chennai.

Reportedly, Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy had been in love for a long time, and their romance was the talk of the town even before their official engagement. The two families have a close bond, as Arjun Sarja and Thambi Ramaiah have been close friends for many years, having shared screen space in several films. Umapathy is known for his performances in Tamil films and appearances on reality shows.

Reportedly the couple's wedding date is likely to be confirmed shortly with some reports suggesting that the ceremony may take place next year. Aishwarya and Umapathy's engagement photos and videos quickly became popular on social media sites, with netizens wishing the couple well and congratulating them.

How Aishwarya and Umapathy met?

Umapathy was a contestant on the Tamil reality show Survivor Tamil, which was hosted by Arjun, Aishwarya's father. Reports suggest that the Leo actor played a pivotal role in Aishwarya and Umapathy falling in love. The two reportedly became close quickly, and things progressed swiftly.

More about Arjun Sarja's family

Arjun Sarja married Niveditha Arjun, a former actress, in 1988. Sarja has two daughters, Aishwarya and Anjana. Aishwarya Arjun made her acting debut in 2013.

Aishwarya Arjun's career in the film industry

Aishwarya Arjun is no stranger to the world of film, having made her debut in a Tamil film in 2013. In 2018, she appeared in the Kannada film Prema Baraha, opposite Chandan Kumar. Following her father's footsteps, she ventured into the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Umapathy Ramaiah's career in the film industry

Umapathy made his acting debut in the 2017 comedy film Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. His subsequent films included the comedy drama Maniyaar Kudumbamand the romantic comedy Thanne Vandi. Umapathy then took part in the Survivor Tamil season. He is set to make his directorial debut with Rajakili, a project written by his father Thambi Ramaiah, who also acts in the film with Samuthirakani.

Arjun Sarja on the professional front

Meanwhile, Arjun Sarja continues to remain active in the film industry. His most recent release was the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Tamil film, Leo. He is currently working on other projects, including the Tamil film Medhavi in Tamil and Malayalam film titled Virunnu.

