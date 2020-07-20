Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya tests positive for COVID 19; Reveals she is quarantined at home

Aishwarya Arjun took to the Instagram story and shared a message about being tested positive for COVID-19. She also requested all her friends and family members, who came in contact with her in the last few days to get the test done.

Recently, Kannada star Dhruv Sarja took to social media and revealed that he and his wife Prerana have been tested positive for COVID-19. The couple has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment. Well, now another family member has tested positive of Coronavirus. Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya is also trapped of this deadly virus and has currently self-quarantined at home. Aishwarya Arjun shared the news with her fans on social media and also revealed that she is under care by a professional medical team.

Aishwarya Arjun took to the Instagram story and shared a message about being tested positive for COVID-19. She also requested all her friends and family members, who came in contact with her in the last few days to get the test done. She wrote, "Good morning everyone, I have recently been tested positive for Covid-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone, and please wear a mask! I will update you soon with greater health. God bless. With love, Aishwarya Arjun."

Aishwarya Arjun entered into the film industry with the Tamil-action-comedy Pattathu Yaanai opposite Vishal. The film released in 2013. She was last seen in the movie Solli vidava opposite Chandan Kumar and was directed by Arjun Sarja.

It was produced by his wife Niveditha Arjun under his home studio of Sree Raam Films International.

