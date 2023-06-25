Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya to marry Thambi Ramaiah’s son soon; Details Inside

Arjun Sarja is about to have a grand release with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is sure to become a blockbuster in terms of the box office, and this could also be a comeback of sorts for the actor if everything works out.

Not just on the professional front, but it seems in his personal life as well, Arjun is awaiting wonderful times as his daughter Aishwarya Arjun is rumored to tie the knot soon. She is expected to get married to Umapathy Ramaiah, who is also an actor and the son of National Award-winning actor-comedian Thambi Ramaiah.

Marriage on the cards for Aishwarya Arjun

It is believed that Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah have been in a relationship for a long time now. Finally, the duo has decided to tie the knot, to the utter happiness of their parents. Both families are looking forward to their union and cannot wait to announce this good news to the world.

An official announcement regarding the wedding can be made any moment now. The Gentleman actor and Thambi Ramaiah are expected to happen soon.



On the professional front

In 2013, Aishwarya Arjun made her debut in the world of movies with the action comedy Pattathu Yaanai, co-starring Vishal and Santhanam. She followed it up with a few films as well, but they failed to catch the interest of the audience. Another release of hers, Prema Baraha, the film her father directed and mother Niveditha Arjun produced, was released simultaneously in Tamil and Kannada in 2018. During its release, this film became a commercial success in Karnataka but was an average grosser in Tamil.

Meanwhile, Umapathy made his debut with the 2017 film Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. Like Aishwarya, his father has also directed a film with him in the lead. Maniyaar Kudumbam was this film, which received mixed reviews and failed to create any major waves at the box office.

