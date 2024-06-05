Arjun Sarja's eldest daughter Aishwarya Arjun to tie the knot with Thambi Ramaiah's actor-son Umapathy in Chennai

Actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of Arjun Sarja, and Umapathy Ramaiah, son of Thambi Ramaiah are all set to tie the knot in the second week of June, this year in Chennai. The beautiful couple got engaged in the presence of friends and family on October 28, last year.

