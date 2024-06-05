Arjun Sarja's eldest daughter Aishwarya Arjun to tie the knot with Thambi Ramaiah's actor-son Umapathy in Chennai

Arjun Sarja’s daughter, Aishwarya Arjun is set to exchange wedding vows with Umapathy Ramaiah, son of Thambi Ramaiah in the second week of June.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on Jun 05, 2024  |  03:04 PM IST |  410
Actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of  Arjun Sarja, and Umapathy Ramaiah, son of Thambi Ramaiah are all set to tie the knot in the second week of June, this year in Chennai. The beautiful couple got engaged in the presence of friends and family on October 28, last year.

