Art Director Milan passes away at Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi shooting spot in Azerbaijan
Milan, the Tamil art director for movies like Billa, Anniyan, Velayutham and more passes away at the shooting spot.
Trigger warning: This article features mention of death
Art director Milan who was known for his collaborations on some of the iconic films of Tamil industry has passed away while filming for his next film with actor Ajith Kumar in Azerbaijan. The film titled VidaaMuyrachi directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions started its filming around the start of October.
Milan has been part of many movies of Tamil, often in movies with big names like Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and more.
