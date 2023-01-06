Art Director Sunil Babu passes away; Heartbroken Dulquer Salmaan pens an emotional note
Dulquer Salmaan worked with Sunil Babu on his blockbuster film Bangalore Days and Sita Ramam. He passed away at 50 due to cardiac arrest
Dulquer Salmaan is heartbroken with the demise of Malayalam film production designer and art director Sunil Babu. He shared a pic of Sunil and penned an emotional note as he bid goodbye. The actor mentioned that he is heartbroken by the loss and offered condolences to his family and close ones.
Sharing a pic of Sunil Babu on his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can’t come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly."
Dulquer Salmaan worked with Sunil on his blockbuster film Bangalore Days and Sita Ramam. He was the art director for both of his films. Bangalore Days and Sita Rama are the biggest hits of DQ's career.
Take a look Dulquer Salmaan's emotional note for Sunil Babu here
About Sunil Babu
Sunil Babu passed away at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest, on Thursday night. According to reports, He was admitted to the hospital three days ago due to swelling in his leg.
Sunil Babu worked as an art director and production designer in Malayalam, Telugu Tamil, and Hindi as well. He entered the film industry as an assistant to art director Sabu Cyril. Some of his best works are films like Thupakki, Bheeshma Parvam, Maharshi, Oopiri, Ghajini, Premam, Chota Mumbai, and more. He also worked in Hindi for the biggest blockbusters like Singh Is King, MS Dhoni, Paa, Lakshya, Special 26, and more. Apart from this, Sunil has done the art direction for the English film Rose.
Anjali Menon, a popular filmmaker in Malayalam, also paid respects to Sunil Babu. Taking to Instagram, she shared a pic of Sunil and wrote, "Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu’s demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear. Rest in peace dear Sunil."
Upcoming films
Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with his ambitious project King Of Kotha, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller. The movie, which is helmed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, features a stellar star cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Samyuktha Menon, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, and others in key roles. The project will release in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
Meanwhile, Sunil Babu is waiting for the release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu, where he worked as an art director. The bilingual film is set for theatrical release on January 11, ahead of the Pongal festival. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead of the film.
