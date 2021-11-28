Arulnithi and wife Keerthana blessed with second child

Tamil actor Arulnithi Tamilarasu and his wife Keerthana are blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their second child on November 27, 2021. Sharing the news on Twitter, Arulnithi wrote, "We welcome our new love .. our kutti devathai. Born on 27.11.2021. Love Magizh Anna, Amma and Appa (sic).

For the unversed, Arulnithi is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi. Arulnithi and Tamilarasu Keerthana got married on 7th, June 2015. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2017. Meanwhile, close friends from the industry, Prasanna and Sundeep Kishan have dropped hearts and congratulations in the comment section of Arulnithi's Twitter post.

Made his debut with Vamsam in 2010, Arulnithi has been a part of films like Mouna Guru, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalaanikalaum, Demonte Colony, Aarathu Sinam, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and K-13.