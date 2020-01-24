Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia release date REVEALED

Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia is all set to hit the big screens on February 24, making a box office clash with Prabhudea's Pon Manichavel.

After leaving Tamil cinema fans awestruck with his debut film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, director Karthick Naren is now all set for the release of his next film, Mafia. The director had kicked off work on Mafia: Chapter 1, last year, which has Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles, while atcor Prasanna will be seen playing the antagonist. Now, Lyca Productions has officially announced that, Mafia will be released on February 21, making a box office clash with Prabhu Deva's action cop drama, Pon Manickavel.

When the makers released two teasers of the film, they instantly went viral and managed to generate tremendous response by the fans. While the first teaser showed visuals of Arun Vijay and Prasanna playing mind games with each other, the second one showed a little bit of the film’s plot line. As far as the technical team is concerned, Mafia has Jakes Bejoy for music composition, Gokul Benoy for cinematography, Sreejith Sarang for editing, and art direction was done by Siva Sankar. Don Ashok worked as the stunt choreographer and Vivek penned the lyrics.

The director’s yet another film Naragaasooran, is planned to be released in March. Meanwhile, Arun Vijay's first look as ‘Ranjith’ from Agni Siragugal had released sometimes back and took social media by storm. While shooting is complete, the film is expected to enter post-production soon. The film, produced by T Siva under the Amma Creations banner, features Akshara Haasan, Prakash Raj, Raima Sen, Nassar, and Sendrayan, among others, in pivotal roles. Prasanna on the other hand, will be seen in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan 2.

