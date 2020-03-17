Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra starrer AV 31 shooting wrapped up in Delhi

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The shooting of Arun Vijay starrer Arivazhagan's next tentatively titled AV31 has been wrapped up in Delhi.

Arun Vijay’s next film, tentatively titled AV 31, was being shot in Delhi since last month. The film’s director Arivazhagan, took to his Twitter space and announced that the film’s shooting in Delhi has been wrapped up. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “Thank you Agra & Delhi for making the project #AV31 with more added values against all hurdles in and out. Thank you the team who all honestly works.” (sic)

It was recently reported that the film AV 31 will have two female leads- Regina Cassandra and Stefy Patel, who will be marking her debut in Kollywood with this film. AV 31 marks the second collaboration of Arun Vijay and the director. Their last film Kuttram 23, was a crime story and it had a decent run in theaters. This upcoming movie will have music by Sam CS. Produced by Vijay Raghavendra of All In Pictures, the film will have cinematography by B Rajasekhar and Sabu Joseph will be editing it.

Bagavathi Perumal will be seen playing a supporting role in this thriller. The film went on the floors on Monday after a formal pooja. Meanwhile, Arun Vijay was last seen in Kollywood movie Mafia. He also played a key role in Telugu biggie Saaho that featured Prabhas and in the lead. He has a bunch of movies in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam other than the untitled project with Arivazhagan.

