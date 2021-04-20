Arun Vijay and Vijaykumar pay tribute to Vivek by planting trees with family; See PHOTOS

Arun Vijay took to his Twitter space and shared some photos with his father and son as they planted trees as a tribute to Vivek.

After the demise of Kollywood actor Vivek, social media has been flooded with messages of condolences to the actor’s family. Apart from the condolence messages, fans and celebrities have been posting photos as they pay tribute to the actor. The latest one is from Kollywood’s veteran actor Vijaykumar, his son and popular actor Arun Vijay planting trees along with their family. Sharing the photo, Arun Vijay thanked the late actor for the inspiration.

Sharing the photos, Arun Vijay wrote, “Teaching the next generation the importance of keeping a greener planet!! Thank you Vivek Sir for inspiring us all.” Actor Vivek passed away on the early hours of Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He complained of uneasiness while shooting for a film on Friday, after which he was rushed to a Chennai-based private hospital, where he was given treatment. However, he breathed his last on Saturday.

See the photos here:

Teaching the next generation the importance of keeping a greener planet!! Thank you Vivek Sir for inspiring us all.#saveourearth #greenplanet #needfortrees #continuethetradition pic.twitter.com/pGv44Dxpmb — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Arun Vijay is currently waiting for the release of the film Sinam. Directed by GNR Kumaravelan, Sinam is touted to be an action-thriller that has Palak Lalwani in the female lead. He has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty, including a film titled Agni Siragugal directed by Naveen that also has Vijay Antony in the lead. His yet to be titled film with Arivazhagan has Regina Cassandra as the leading lady. Recently, he announced that he will be collaborating with his brother-in-law Hari for the first time. It was recently announced by the actor that he has signed yet another project titled Border.

