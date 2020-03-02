Arun Vijay gets EMOTIONAL post wrapping up his next film Sinam; Check it out

Arun Vijay, who was last seen in Mafia, took to his Twitter space and announced that the shooting of his next film, Mafia has been wrapped up with an emotional post.

Arun Vijay, who was last seen in Mafia, will now be seen next in action thriller titled Sinam. While Mafia has turned out to be a hit, it was reported earlier that Arun Vijay was on an intense training for the climax shot of Sinam. The film will reportedly have a high octane action sequence, and the film has now reached its final schedule. Expectations on the film is sky high as it was recently reported that, just to shoot the climax stunt sequence, the makers of the film have erected huge sets for about Rs 45 lakh in Padappai.

Now, Arun Vijay took to his Twitter account and revealed that the film;s shooting has been wrapped up with an emotional post. He wrote, “It’s a wrap for #SINAM!! Was a wonderful working experience with this amazing team for 6 months. A 'need of the hour' script. Thanks to the entire cast & crew for their support!!” During an interview with The Times Of India, Siman’s director GNR Kumaravelan told that the climax action sequence will be one of the major highlights in this film, as it is placed during a crucial situation.

It’s a wrap for #SINAM!! Was a wonderful working experince with this amazing team for 6 months. A 'need of the hour' script. Thanks to the entire cast & crew for their support!! #EmotionalCrimeThriller @MSPLProductions @gnr_kumaravelan @ShabirMusic @silvastunt @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/vt4QJvuRjL — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) March 2, 2020

The action film also features Kaali Venkat alongside Arun Vijay. Bankrolled by R Vijayakumar for Movie Slides Pvt. Ltd, Palak Lalwani of Kuppathu Raja fame will be seen as the female lead. Shabir is composing music with Madhan Karki and Priyan Eeknath penning lyrics.

