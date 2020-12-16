Arun Vijay to kick start the shooting of AV 31 with director Hari from February 2021: Report

The scripting of the Arun Vijay starrer AV 31 has reportedly begun as of now. The film is slated to go on floors next year.

Just a day ago, Arun Vijay confirmed on social media that he will be joining hands with director Hari for his upcoming film. For the unversed, it has been tentatively titled AV 31. A report by TOI states that it is going to be emotional, and at the same time, action drama. The latest that we know is that it will reportedly go on floors next year in February that has now left the fans excited about further updates.

A source adds that Arun Vijay and Hari have locked the script recently. It has also been revealed that it won’t be similar to the previous action films of the South actor. So, it is said to have an emotional story in its core. However, the same source also mentions that there will be definitely some intense action sequences in the same. While the scripting work has already begun now, the shooting will begin next year.

Moreover, the makers are currently on the lookout for the rest of the cast and crew of the movie. For the unversed, this is the very first time that Arun Vijay will be collaborating with his brother-in-law Hari for any project. As revealed by sources, the shooting is scheduled to take place in Chennai, Rameswaram, Karaikudi, and Thoothukudi. As has been revealed by Vijay earlier in his tweet, the Hari directorial will be produced under the banner of Drumsticks Productions.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Suriya to produce Arun Vijay’s son Arnav Vijay’s debut film; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×