Arun Vijay next film’s title is REVEALED; Check it out

According to media reports, actor Arun Vijay's next film has been titled - Zindabaad. The film was tentatively titled AV 31 and it was officially launched last week.

Arun Vijay is on cloud nine currently as he is at the peak of his career. While his last four Tamil films - Thadam, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Kuttram 23 and Yennai Arindhaal turned out to be super hit, the actor has a bunch of movies in his kitty. It was recently announced that the actor is teaming up with his Kuttram 23 director Arivazhagan for his next film. The film, tentatively titled AV 31 was officially launched last week. It was reported in Galatta Media that the film has been titled as Zindabaad.

It is an action film and Regina Cassandra is playing the female lead. Produced by All In Pictures, an official word about the film’s title is yet to be revealed. On the technical front, music is being composed by Sam CS, cinematography by B Rajasekar, and editing by Sabu Joseph. Meanwhile, Arun Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of Mafia. The film also has Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Other than that, Arun Vijay will be seen in movies including Agni Siragugal, Sinam and Boxer.

Arun’s first look as ‘Ranjith’ from the film Agni Siragugal was released sometimes back and it took social media by storm. Agni Siragugal has popular musician-turned-actor Vijay Antony playing a key role. The shooting has been wrapped up and the film is expected to enter post-production soon. The film, produced by T Siva under the Amma Creations banner, also features Akshara Haasan, Prakash Raj, Raima Sen, Nassar and Sendrayan among others in pivotal roles. The official teaser of his next film Mafia was released recently.

Credits :Galatta Media

