Arun Vijay replaces Suriya in director Hari's upcoming film Aruvaa?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actor Arun Vijay has replaced Suriya in the much-awaited drama, Aruvaa. This film was announced some time back. Now, the latest news reports suggest that south actor Arun Vijay will be essaying the lead role in the Hari directorial. Previously, it was reported that Suriya will be playing the lead in the upcoming film Aruvaa. But, a news report in Cinema Express states that Arun Vijay will be replacing the Kaappaan actor.

On the work front, Suriya will be seen in the highly anticipated drama titled Soorarai Pottru. The upcoming film is helmed by Sudha Kongara. The much-awaited flick Soorarai Pottru is reportedly based on the life of Air Deccan founder, GR Gopinath. The film's teaser has already generated a lot of interest among the fans and audience members. The film was due for a release, but owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to change their plans. The south actor Arun Vijay featured in Mafia: Chapter 1. The actor will also feature in the upcoming drama, Mafia: Chapter 2.

This film will also feature actor Prasanna. The fans and followers of the southern star Suriya are eagerly looking forward to see Soorarai Pottru. The film will see Suriya in a very rugged look. The songs from the Sudha Kongara film are already proving to be a hit among the music lovers and fans of the lead actor.

