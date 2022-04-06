Arun Vijay’s family entertainer Oh My Dog to get an OTT release on 21 April

Arun Vijay starrer family entertainer Oh My Dog will get a directed OTT release on 21 April. The project will premiere in Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries.

Produced under Suriya and Jyothika's banner of 2D Entertainment, this upcoming mystery drama has been written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam. The cast of the flick incorporates three generations of the lead’s family, Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay. Arun Vijay’s son, Arnav Vijay will be making his acting debut with Oh My Dog. The Unnale Unnale fame actor Vinay Rai, who played the villain in 2017 film Thupparivaalan, will be playing the antagonist in the movie. Mahima Nambiar will also be playing a pivotal role in the flick.

Set against the backdrop of Ooty, this slice of life drama narrates the moving tale of a young boy Arjun, which is played by Arnav Vijay, and a blind puppy named Simba. The movie will have music by Nivas K Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath.

Apart from this, Arun Vijay will further play the lead in Naveen's directorial Tamil drama, Jwala. This action thriller also stars Vijay Anthony, Akshara Haasan, Nassar and Prakash Raj in key roles. Bankrolled by T. Siva under the banner of Amma Creations, the music for this movie has been composed by Natarajan Sankaran. Kamal Haasan unveiled the first look of the film and fans were intrigued by the poster. Arun Vijay is seen in a ferocious avatar for his next.

