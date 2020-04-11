Arun Vijay’s new body transformation PHOTO will make your heart skip a beat

Kollywood actor Arun Vijay took to his Twitter space and shared a photo of his body transformation, which will give you a major fitness goal.

Celebrities are giving us inspiration and are helping us set goals, at a time when we are being in isolation and social distancing. In yet another such social media post by a celebrity, Mafia star Arun Vijay took to his Twitter space and shared a photo, in which he can be seen flaunting his toned muscles. Sharing the photo, he motivated his fans to involve in physical activities while being indoors. It goes without saying that this post would be a motivation to his followers for body fitness.

The photo caught the attention of many and fans of the actor shared the photo on all social media platforms. Mahendran, who will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, shared the tweet and expressed his amusement on the actor’s unbelievable body transformation. A couple of days back, Arun Vijay shared a video, in which he was seen performing parkour stunt. Well, it is evident that the actor is constantly spending his quarantine time on fitness.

On the work front, Arun Vijay was last seen in cop drama Mafia, in which actor Prasanna played the main antagonist. He also played a key role in Telugu biggie Saaho that featured Prabhas and in the lead. He has a bunch of movies in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam. His unnamed film, AV 31 Arun was wrapped up recently. The yet to be titled film is director Arivazhagan.

Credits :Twitter

