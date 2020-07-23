  1. Home
Arun Vijay’s next to be helmed by Singam director Hari?

While no official confirmation has been made yet on this, the news has already taken over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.
Arun Vijay's next to be helmed by Singam director Hari?
By now fans know that director Hari is all set to direct Suriya’s next film Aruvaa. In a new piece of news, it is being reported that the director will helm Arun Vijay’s next film. While no official confirmation has been made yet on this, the news has already taken over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. It should be noted that the director recently made the headlines after he opened up about how he felt bad for glorifying police brutality in his films.
 
Hari also made the headlines after he announced a 25 percent slash in his remuneration for his next film. Titled Aruvaa, the action drama will be produced by Studio Green. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for Aruvaa and this film marks the sixth collaboration between Suriya and Hari. It was recently revealed that Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead for this project. The film will reportedly also have Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. Aruvaa was supposed to go on floors in April. But due to the ongoing lockdown, the shooting has been postponed.
 
On the other hand, Arun Vijay was last seen in the cop drama Mafia, in which actor Prasanna played the main antagonist. He has a bunch of movies in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam. His unnamed film, AV 31 was wrapped up recently.

