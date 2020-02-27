Arun Vijay’s Sinam: Huge sets erected to shoot the climax? Find out

Sinam, which will have Mafia actor Arun Vijay in the lead role, will have a powerful stunt sequence in the climax, as huge set has been erected to shoot the same.

Arun Vijay, who was last seen in Mafia, is now shooting for his next film titled Sinam. While Mafia has turned out to be a hit, Arun Vijay is on an intense training for the climax shot of Sinam. The film will reportedly have a high octane action sequence, and the film has now reached its final schedule. In an interesting news, just to shoot the climax stunt sequence, the makers of the film have erected huge sets for about Rs 45 lakh in Padappai.

Talking about the same, the film’s director GNR Kumaravelan told The Times Of India that the said action sequence will be one of the major highlights in this film, as it is placed during a crucial situation. When they decided to approach the producer Vijayakumar for more funds to be allocated for the climax, the producer apparently agreed to it without a second thought. Reportedly, the film’s art director Michael, along with his team have erected an outstanding job that it looks like an original location. It is to be noted that the action sequence is choreographed by Silva Master.

The action film also features Kaali Venkat alongside Arun Vijay. After the shooting of the stunt sequence, the whole shooting process will be wrapped up and the post production work will be started. Bankrolled by R Vijaykumar for Movie Slides Pvt. Ltd, Palak Lalwani of Kuppathu Raja fame will be seen as the female lead. Shabir is composing music with Madhan Karki and Priyan Eeknath penning lyrics.

