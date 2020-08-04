  • facebook
Arun Vijay’s Sinam: Makers start the post production work of the Kumaravelan directorial; See photo

Palak Lalwani plays the female lead in the film, while Kaali Venkat will be seen in an important roles.
Kollywood actor Arun Vijay has been sharing a lot of videos of himself performing intense workouts during the lockdown period. He is one of the fittest actors in the Kollywood industry and his passion for fitness is well known. Now, he took to his Twitter space and shared a photo from the post-production work of his upcoming film Sinam. He also revealed that they have started his portion of the film’s dubbing.

Sharing the photos, he wrote on Twitter, “With the blessings of God, started dubbing for our film #Sinam today!! @MSPLProductions @gnr_kumaravelan @ShabirMusic @gopinathdop @silvastunt @DoneChannel1 @knackstudios_ (sic)”. Directed by GNR Kumaravelan, the film has Arun Vijay playing a cop. This is the second film which has Arun Vijay playing a police officer after Kuttram 23. Palak Lalwani plays the female lead in the film, while Kaali Venkat will be seen in an important roles.

Check out Arun Vijay's Tweet here:

Arun Vijay was last seen in Mafia, in which actor Prasanna played the main antagonist. He has a bunch of movies in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer. His unnamed film, AV 31 was wrapped up recently. The yet to be titled film is directed by Arivazhagan. Meanwhile, recent media reports suggested that Arun Vijay will be working with director Hari after he finishes the shooting of the remaining projects. An official announcement on the same is yet to be made.

